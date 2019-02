Losing 2 Win Again will present Jiggaerobics Blackout at 9 a.m. March 23 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. in Morgan City.

The attire is all black. The cost is $20, and the registration deadline is March 10. Pick up registration forms at Studio 2000 Hair Care or Champions Gym in Patterson.

For more information, call Latrina Benjamin at 985-312-4248.