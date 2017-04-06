Local dies in Iberia Parish crash

A Franklin resident died in a vehicle crash in Iberia Parish Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police report that the two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday morning on La. 86 near Aucoin Road.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 36-year old Jesse Romero of Hondo, Texas, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet truck westbound on La. 86. For unknown reasons, Romero crossed into the eastbound lane of travel and struck a 2007 Toyota Sienna, driven by 58-year old Jody Charpentier of Franklin.

Romero was not wearing a seat belt and suffered critical injuries. Romero was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Jody Charpentier was wearing a seat belt, but sustained fatal injuries. Charpentier was pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown at this time, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, the results of which are pending. This crash remains under investigation.