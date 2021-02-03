La. 182 Bridge closed for 2nd time in two weeks following accident

For the second time in as many weeks, the Long-Allen La. 182 Bridge has been closed after an accident in which the height restriction barrier was damaged.

Unlike the Jan. 26 incident when the height restriction barrier was damaged on the Berwick side, this time the incident occurred in Morgan City’s jurisdiction, leaving the bridge connecting Berwick and Morgan City over the Atchafalaya River closed until further notice, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said Wednesday afternoon.

Blair said the department is investigating the accident, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is in route for repair and inspection.

Motorist should use the E.J. “Lionel” Grizzaffi U.S. 90 Bridge as the alternate route.