Kiwanis Trivia Night will be Friday

The East St. Mary Kiwanis Club is hosting the 4th Annual Trivia Night Friday, March 17. The event, held in the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, is sold out with approximately 100 teams competing to be “Trivia Champions.”

A “silent auction” will also be held during the event, which proceeds benefit all local public and private schools as well as the technical college on the east end of the parish.

During the last three years, Kiwanis Club has donated more than $24,000 to local schools using proceeds from Trivia Night and the silent auction.

Items are needed for the silent auction. If donating an item, phone Mickey Fabre at 985-384-1754 ext. 2101, to arrange for pick-up.