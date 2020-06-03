Article Image Alt Text

FVFD awards scholarship

Wed, 06/03/2020 - 10:43am

The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department has announced that the 2020 E. Louis Boudreaux Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Madelyn Harrington of Patterson High School.
Harrington is a graduating senior at Patterson High School. She maintained a 3.9 GPA throughout her four years and achieved many honors for her studies and extracurricular activities. She is planning on pursuing a degree at Nichols State University to become a registered nurse.
Franklin Volunteer Fire Department established the scholarship in honor and memory of E. “Louis” Boudreaux, a more than 20-year member of the Franklin Fire Department. Louis was a dedicated firefighter that helped guide the fire service of St. Mary Parish for many years.

