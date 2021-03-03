Franklin High FFA

Members of the Franklin FFA Swine Show Team participated in the LSU AgCenter’s State Livestock Show recently. These individuals placed within the Top 10 in numerous market, breeding and showmanship classes. Kaitlyn Marcotte was recognized for placing 4th in the Swine Premier Exhibitor Program. According to the LSU AgCenter, “The Premier Exhibitor Program is designed to place emphasis and recognition on the exhibitor’s knowledge and skills in the 4-H and FFA projects. The program provides additional awards and recognition to all exhibitors at the LSU AgCenter Livestock and Poultry Show. The program will involve exhibitors in 9th through 12th grade.” Kaitlyn will receive a monetary scholarship award for this recognition. Pictured from left to right are Matthew Phillips (Alumni), Alijah Johnson, Victoria Walker, Kaitlyn Marcotte, Sydni Collins, Warren Boudreaux, and Mr. Nick Adams (Ag Teacher/FFA Advisor).