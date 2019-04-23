Former SMPSO deputy arrested

Tue, 04/23/2019 - 10:07am

A former deputy with St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.
Deboni Rollins, 30, of 524 Park Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 5:15 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple battery.
Rollins was contacted and informed of an active warrant for her arrest. After being informed of the warrant, Rollins voluntarily turned herself in to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
The warrant stems from an incident on April 16, in which Rollins committed a battery on an inmate.
After an investigation was completed, Rollins’ employment was subsequently terminated at the Sheriff’s Office.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019