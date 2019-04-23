Former SMPSO deputy arrested

A former deputy with St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Deboni Rollins, 30, of 524 Park Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 5:15 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple battery.

Rollins was contacted and informed of an active warrant for her arrest. After being informed of the warrant, Rollins voluntarily turned herself in to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

The warrant stems from an incident on April 16, in which Rollins committed a battery on an inmate.

After an investigation was completed, Rollins’ employment was subsequently terminated at the Sheriff’s Office.