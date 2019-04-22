Fire District 11 looks forward to new expansion

FOUR CORNERS — On Friday, March 15, the St. Mary Parish Fire Protection District 11 purchased four acres of property on La. 318 in St. Mary Parish. The land is located between La. 668 and Cypremort Road and was purchased at a price of $5,000 per acre from the A.J. Landry family. While the total purchase price of the property was only $20,000, it recently appraised for $50,000, realizing an immediate capital gain of $30,000 for the district.

This property is the future location of the proposed new central fire station, which will be equipped as a full training facility. The location will allow District 11 to provide a better response time for any emergencies encountered by the citizens and visitors of District 11.

District 11 Fire Chief Clarence C.J. Clark, Parish Councilman Craig A. Mathews, the District 11 Board of Commissioners, and the District 11 firemen and staff work collaboratively to enhance the services provided to the community and surrounding areas.

“We acknowledge that neither this investment, nor the services we so proudly render on behalf of our residents would have been possible without the support and continued funding of the citizens of District 11. We are forever grateful for your continued support and prayers,” said Chief Clark.

“The communities and citizens that rely upon Fire District 11 for the protection of their lives and property have demonstrated our desire to continue improving services by the recent approval of the mileage renewal that passed in December 2018. We now have an obligation to pool resources among our local Parish Council, State Legislature, and other public and private agencies to erect a state-of-the-art central fire station in this community that will achieve the best outcomes,” Mathews added.

The St. Mary Fire Protection District 11 serves all areas north of the Intercostal Waterway in Wards 1 and 2, the west and north boundaries of the Iberia Parish line, and the east boundary starting at the intersection of the Iberia Parish line, to the Intracoastal Waterway. That area includes Four Corners, Sorrell, Glencoe, Louisa, Websterville and St. Peter Street in Jeanerette. District 11 Fire Department also responds automatically to incidents in St. Mary and Iberia Parishes when needed.

The mission of District 11 is to provide effective fire prevention and protection of life and property to the citizens we are duty bound to serve.

Their service can be traced back to 1983, when the Four Corners Volunteer Fire Department was established to serve Four Corners, Glencoe, Sorrell and the Port of West St. Mary. In April 1990, the St. Mary Parish Government formed the St. Mary Parish Fire District 11 Board of Commissioners, under Ordinance No. 1096. That policy provided fire protection, medical assistance and extrication rescue for the citizens in the district. The St. Mary Parish Fire District 11 responds to about 400 emergencies per year. The district includes one school and 13 churches and businesses.