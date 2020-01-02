Falgout is back to play in St. Mary

Raised in a small town but following big dreams. That statement describes Ian Falgout, a Morgan City native who moved to Southern California after high school to work in the music industry.

Falgout, now 47, knew from a young age he wanted to perform.

“I was in the children’s theatre in Morgan City and always volunteered to sing,” Falgout said. “I attended Holy Cross Elementary but when I went to Central Catholic, they didn’t have band anymore. I moved over to Morgan City High School so I could have band.”

Falgout started his music career as a drummer. He got offered music scholarships to schools such as Louisiana State University, Nicholls State University and Southern Mississippi State.

But Falgout said he “wanted to be a rock star,” so he moved to Southern California in the hopes of making it big.

He attended school in the Santa Barbara area.

“I was a music major and a psych minor, on my own dime,” Falgout said. “I joined a musician’s union which led me to classical gigs and eventually more work.”

Falgout found himself starting to do studio work, where he described artists began to “take him under their wing” and he began to meet well-known band members and famous music artists.

This opened doors for Falgout, who began to tour nationally and internationally with the bands and members of the bands such as Steppenwolf, Three Dog Night, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Beach Boys and many more.

He has appeared on MTV, VH1, ABC, KTLA and worked with major labels such as Warner Bros., RCA and more.

Falgout said “you just have to get in and push, next thing you know you are touring the world and meeting people you never thought you would get to meet when you are sitting in Morgan City, Louisiana.”

Falgout moved back to Louisiana and now plays in a band named Kit Shicker which describes itself as a high energy, vocal driven band with rock/roots vibe.

The band consists of Falgout and his fiancée Jenny Slyder, who is a national touring musician.

“We are a duo version of a national touring band. We are co-lead singers,” Falgout said.

Kit Shicker has been playing mostly at casinos, but Falgout will be returning to Morgan City to perform at Timmy-T’s, located at 6815 La. 182, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday.

“This is my first time ever being able to perform in my hometown, except for band or children’s theatre,” Falgout said.