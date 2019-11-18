The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Morgan City Junior High School honorees are Lily Viator, sixth grade, and April Leonard, art teacher, center. With them is Carmen LaGarde, principal of Morgan City Junior High School.
Berwick High School honorees are Thornton Jones, 12th-grade student, and Kirstine Campbell, biology teacher. They're shown with Principal Paul Broussard.
The Centerville High School honorees are Angela Brightwell, secretary, left, and Adiecia Bourgeois, 12th-grade student. They're shown with Principal Kristina Estay.
Employees and Students of the Month
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized November’s students and employees of the month at its regular meeting Thursday night.