Article Image Alt Text

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Morgan City Junior High School honorees are Lily Viator, sixth grade, and April Leonard, art teacher, center. With them is Carmen LaGarde, principal of Morgan City Junior High School.

Article Image Alt Text

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Berwick High School honorees are Thornton Jones, 12th-grade student, and Kirstine Campbell, biology teacher. They're shown with Principal Paul Broussard.

Article Image Alt Text

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
The Centerville High School honorees are Angela Brightwell, secretary, left, and Adiecia Bourgeois, 12th-grade student. They're shown with Principal Kristina Estay.

Employees and Students of the Month

Mon, 11/18/2019 - 11:15am
Staff Report

The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized November’s students and employees of the month at its regular meeting Thursday night.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019