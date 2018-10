Patti Ibert, Madelyn Compton, Eighth Grade President of 4-H at V.B. Glencoe Charter School and Marlee Price, seventh grade vice president of 4-H at V.B Glencoe Charter School pose Wednesday in the pantry of Emergency Aid Center of South Louisiana United Way, Franklin with collected donations to EAC from the 4-H Club at V.B. Glencoe Charter School.