Early voting begins Saturday

Early voting for the July 11 election begins on Saturday, June 20.

Voting has been extended to 13 days beginning on June 20 and extending through July 4, excluding Sundays June 21 and June 28. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Both offices of the Registrar of Voters will be open for the declared Fourth of July Holiday on July 3 and also on Saturday, July 4 for early voting.

This is part of the Emergency Election Plan passed by the Louisiana Legislature as proposed by the Secretary of State.

Voters are encouraged to wear face masks when coming to vote and will be asked to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines while waiting in line and also during the voting process. Hand sanitizer will be provided and must be used before entering the office and voting space. Please be patient as waiting times may be increased because of these protocols.

All employees will also be utilizing protective PPE in order to keep voters and themselves safe.

On the ballot are the following offices:

—Presidential Nominee, Democratic Party

—Presidential Nominee, Republican Party

—Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 50th Rep. Dist. Office “A”

—Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 51st Rep. Dist. Office “B”

You may call the Registrar of Voters Office at (337)828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.