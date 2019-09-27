Early voting begins Saturday

The St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters announced early voting for the Oct. 12 election will begin Saturday and run through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday.

Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting will be held in the main office located on the third floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin and in the branch office at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. You may vote at either location regardless of where you are registered.

Just as at the polls on Election Day, you will need your driver’s license to early vote.

The ballot is long and large numbers of voters are expected, so be prepared to wait.

On the ballot are the following offices and issues:

—Governor.

—Lieutenant Governor.

—Secretary of State.

—Attorney General.

—Treasurer.

—Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry.

—Commissioner of Insurance.

—BESE District 3.

—State House District 50

—State House District 51

—Sheriff.

—Clerk of Court.

—Parish President.

—Parish Council Member Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

—Law Enforcement Sub-District No. 1 - 15 Mills Renewal for five years.

—Four state constitutional amendments.

For more information, call the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-828-4100.