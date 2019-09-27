Article Image Alt Text

Early voting begins Saturday

Fri, 09/27/2019 - 10:37am
Parish, state offices, amendments make for long ballot
Staff Report

The St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters announced early voting for the Oct. 12 election will begin Saturday and run through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday.
Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting will be held in the main office located on the third floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin and in the branch office at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. You may vote at either location regardless of where you are registered.
Just as at the polls on Election Day, you will need your driver’s license to early vote.
The ballot is long and large numbers of voters are expected, so be prepared to wait.
On the ballot are the following offices and issues:
—Governor.
—Lieutenant Governor.
—Secretary of State.
—Attorney General.
—Treasurer.
—Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry.
—Commissioner of Insurance.
—BESE District 3.
—State House District 50
—State House District 51
—Sheriff.
—Clerk of Court.
—Parish President.
—Parish Council Member Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
—Law Enforcement Sub-District No. 1 - 15 Mills Renewal for five years.
—Four state constitutional amendments.
For more information, call the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-828-4100.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019