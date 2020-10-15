Early voting begins

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election has been extended to 10 days and will begin Friday, Oct. 16 and extend through Tuesday, Oct. 27, excluding Sundays Oct. 18 and 25. Hours have also been extended from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for those days.

The location for early voting at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse has been moved to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department Squad Room on the 4th Floor. This move was made to make social distancing easier for voters and staff and to allow for expected larger numbers of voters.

Anyone wishing to hand deliver their mail ballot should still do so on the third floor in the Registrar of Voters Office. No mail ballots will be accepted on the fourth floor where early voting will be held.

Voting will also be held at the branch office of the Registrar of Voters at 301 Third St. in Morgan City as usual. You may vote at either location regardless of where you reside. You may also hand deliver you ballot at the branch office in Morgan City.

Security personnel will be on hand to assist voters with social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Disposable face masks will be provided for those who need them and hand sanitizer will be available.

Voters are encouraged to bring a marked sample ballot with them or to use the Geaux Vote app for their sample ballot. There will be a supply of sample ballots on hand for voters that don’t bring their own. Voters will be asked to have their sample ballot marked and ready before they step up to the voting machine to decrease the amount of time needed to vote and speed up the process for all voters. This will help to alleviate waiting in line.

Voters should also be aware that the special Emergency Covid Mail Ballot Request has been approved for the Nov. 3 and Dec. 5 Elections. These applications are now available in the Registrar of Voters Office and also on the Secretary of State of website.

On the ballot are the following offices and issues:

President/Vice President of the United States

U. S. Senator

U. S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District

District Judge - 16th Judicial District, Election Section 2, Div. F

District Judge - 16th Judicial District, Election Section 1, Div. H

District Attorney - 16th Judicial District

Justice of the Peace – Ward 2

Constable – Ward 2

Justice of the Peace – Ward 5

Justice of the Peace – Ward 7

Justice of the Peace – Ward 10

Mayor – City of Morgan City

Councilman – District 3, City of Morgan City

Councilman – District 5, City of Morgan City

Proposition to Authorize Sports Wagering Activities – Parishwide

7 Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Voters should contact the Registrar of Voters Office at (337) 828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.