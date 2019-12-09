Early release of students at Franklin Junior High School
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 9:37am
A bat sighting this morning in the area of Franklin Jr. High School has led to the closing of school at 10:00 a.m. today, Joseph Stadalis, Assistant Superintendent of St. Mary Parish Schools said in a news release.
The school system’s maintenance personnel are working to remove any bats seen inside the school and treat areas to deter future entry. The district has also contacted a professional in this field to examine the school and respond immediately