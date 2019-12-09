Article Image Alt Text

Early release of students at Franklin Junior High School

Mon, 12/09/2019 - 9:37am

A bat sighting this morning in the area of Franklin Jr. High School has led to the closing of school at 10:00 a.m. today, Joseph Stadalis, Assistant Superintendent of St. Mary Parish Schools said in a news release.
The school system’s maintenance personnel are working to remove any bats seen inside the school and treat areas to deter future entry. The district has also contacted a professional in this field to examine the school and respond immediately

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019