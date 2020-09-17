DOTD announces U.S. 90 bridge closures Sunday for debris pickup

U.S. 90 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya River Bridge, Bayou Ramous Bridge and Bayou Boeuf Bridge will have alternating lane closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, to allow crews to collect debris from the bridge’s shoulders.

All permit, oversize loads and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

The Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.