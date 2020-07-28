COVID tests in Baldwin Aug. 3
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 12:53pm
There will be drive-thru COVID testing Aug. 3 at the Baldwin Community Center from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., or until all 100 test kits run out. An ID is required.
