The first-place winner was Berwick Junior High School student Danielle Hillebrandt.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Two received honorable mention: Makenna Forwood, left, from Wyandotte Elementary and Bradley Howard Jr. from Berwick Elementary.
Christmas card winners
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 8:05am
Staff Report
The St. Mary Parish School Board introduced its Christmas card artwork winners at the regular meeting Dec. 12. Winners were given certificates and their artwork in frames. The first-place winner also received a check for $75.