CAA seeks relief supplies for Cameron Parish

Much of South Louisiana is still trying to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura three weeks ago.

A large portion of Lake Charles and other areas remain without electricity and water. Other parishes, many in north Louisiana, are also still recovering power outages, downed trees and flooding.

St. Mary Parish was spared the brunt of the storm. St. Mary Community Action Agency and several local churches have brought tons of food and supplies to Lake Charles and surrounding areas to assist families and individuals. St. Mary CAA, in partnership with local churches, continues its fundraising efforts for hurricane victims in Calcasieu, Cameron and Allen Parishes, which are all a part of our service area.

Community Action Agencies in those areas will be our points of contact and are collecting:

—Water cleaning supplies, including Clorox, Lysol, gloves, mops

—Toiletries, including toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, lip balm, etc.

—Nonperishable food items

—Gift cards and monetary donations,

Items may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at our Central Office, 1407 Barrow St., Franklin, or the Morgan City Neighborhood Service Center – AARP Building, 4410 Chennault St., Morgan City.

Items will be collected through the end of the month.

CAA is coordinating with local churches for collection and transportation of all items received.

If you have any questions regarding “Hurricane Laura Relief Effort” contact St. Mary Community Action Agency’s CEO, Almetra, J. Franklin at 337-828-5703.