Downtown Franklin was host to the Bikers on the Bayou event this Saturday celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film "Easy Rider" which had parts of St. Mary Parish featured in the film.
The “Easy Rider” bike that was used in the film, above, was on display.
A car, motorcycle, and rat rod show took place on the corner of Main and Willow streets in Franklin during the Bikers on the Bayou event.
Riders were able to take a self-guided tour to multiple locations throughout St. Mary Parish that were featured in the iconic counterculture film "Easy Rider" during the Bikers on the Bayou Event.
Main Street in Franklin was lined with motorcyles as people gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie "Easy Rider" during the Bikers on the Bayou event.
Bikers on the Bayou
Bikers on the Bayou event in downtown Franklin paid homage to “Easy Rider,” which was released in 1969. Parts of the iconic counterculture movie were filmed in St. Mary Parish. The event offered a self-guided tour to different locations across St. Mary Parish that were featured in the film. Downtown Franklin also had food, music, and other activities for participants to enjoy.