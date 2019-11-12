The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Berwick Elementary students read a speech describing characteristics of a soldier and held posters displaying those characteristics Monday at the Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Berwick Junior High School.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Abbie Paradee led the Berwick Elementary fifth grade choir singing “My America” at the Veteran’s Day Ceremony Monday at Berwick Junior High School.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Students from Bayou Vista Elementary performed the song “I Still Believe” Monday at the Berwick Junior High School Veteran’s Day Ceremony.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Quilts of Valor were presented to five veterans Monday at the Berwick Junior High School Veteran’s Day Ceremony. The quilts were made by the local quilting guild The Bayou Belles as well as the local store Quilt of Many Colors. Quilts of Valor are given to service members with the goal of “covering” veterans touched by war.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
The guest speaker at Berwick Junior High School’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony Monday was Curtis Kenney, a Navy veteran.
Berwick Junior High School's 27th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
Berwick Junior High School along with Bayou Vista Elementary, Berwick Elementary and Berwick High School hosted their 27th annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony Monday at Berwick Junior High School. Students, faculty and staff of each school were joined by Michael Taylor, School Board President; Dr. Teresa Bagwell, St. Mary Parish Superintendent of Schools; Joe Stadalis, Assistant Superintendent of Schools; Arthur Duval, Mayor of Berwick; Blaise Smith, St. Mary Parish Sheriff; David Leonard Sr., Berwick Chief of Police; as well as residents and veterans of the community.