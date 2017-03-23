Avoca Island ferry funds obtained

An arrangement has been made to keep the Avoca Island Ferry in service.

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff told the parish council Wednesday that funding has been secured to keep the ferry running to the island.

Stepping up to the plate were: St. Mary Levee District, $20,000; Terrebonne Levee District, $10,000; Cleco, $5,000; Avoca Inc, $7,500; and Avoca Duck Club, $7,500; City of Morgan City, $5,000.

This is for one year of support for the ferry.

Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” Lagrange reported that work is progressing on Wilson’s Boat Landing in Patterson. A concrete ramp and limestone parking area are under way. A 120-day closure had been instituted, and LaGrange said the project could meet that timeline.

In other business Wednesday:

—Willie Peters asked the council to adopt a resolution opposing federal dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, saying it would affect local services and affect health insurance rates.

—An ordinance was approved granting a right of way with Cleco for an underground servitude.

—Resolutions were passed adopting a citizen participation plan for the Louisiana Community Block Grant Program; another for a change order to the parish shredder building enhancement work; support for the 16th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office; and authorized the parish president for surveying on a mitigation grant project.

—Edward Smith was reappointed to the 911 board, and Scott Anslum was appointed to the same board.

—Councilman Gabriel Beadle asked the administration if there was funding to repair or replace the sound system in council chambers after problems arose during Wednesday’s meeting. LaGrange said it would be addressed.

—Stan Robison was appointed to the Industrial Development Board to represent the St. Mary area.