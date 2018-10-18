Arrest Reports 10-18-18

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Alvin Fitch, 31, of Honey Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 9:29 a.m. on warrants for charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I narcotics cocaine, possession of Schedule I narcotics marijuana, monetary instrument abuse, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons by convicted felon and possession of Schedule IV narcotics clonazepam—two counts.

Fitch was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Trinity Coleman, 35, of Morris Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:41 p.m. on a warrant for Patterson City Court for failure to appear on the charge of speeding.

Coleman was booked, processed, and transported to Patterson Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Matthew Oquain, 28, of 1515 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 8:24 a.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, monitoring traffic in a school zone, when he observed a vehicle accelerating in the school zone above the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Oquain. During the stop, the deputy learned that Oquain’s driver’s license was suspended. Oquain was arrested and released on a summons.

Thomas Drawbaugh, 38, of 618 Bush St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 2:08 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession/distribution/sale of legend drug without prescription.

A corrections deputy made contact with Drawbaugh as he was turned in by a bounty hunter at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Drawbaugh was arrested and booked on said warrant. No bail has been set.

Rickey Webster, 43, of 128 Third St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 12:58 a.m. on charges of battery-simple and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Parish Road 131 in reference to a battery. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Webster and a victim. Through the investigation, the deputy found evidence that a battery had taken place and also found drug paraphernalia in the residence belonging to Webster. Webster was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $4,000.