In appreciation...

State Senator Bret Allain and St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff sponsored a crawfish boil Thursday to offer a free meal to Franklin Foundation Hospital employees. Stephanie Guidry, BSN, RN, MBA and chief executive officer at FFH helped to distribute meals. Guidry said, “We are giving away drive-thru crawfish to show the staff how much we appreciate them. We have people cooking them off-site, bringing them, and we’re boxing them up here, so that we comply with social distancing.” She also noted that she and the volunteers there figured there would be more than enough crawfish for everyone, so they were handing the boxes out in twos. Also on hand were David Landry with Hanagriff’s Machine Shop, Sam Hanagriff with Hanagriff’s Machine Shop, Louisiana State Representative Vincent St. Blanc III and Sen. Allain with Adeline Planting Company.

The Banner-Tribune/Casey Collier