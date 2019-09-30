Administrative assistant award

Morgan City Bank employees attended the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday to support their co-worker, Joyce Williams, as she received the Top Administrative Assistant monthly award given by the Chamber and presented to her by M C Bank President Jeremy Callais. Pictured from left Jason Pye, Jeremy Callais, Travis Richard, Tessie Dubois, Joyce Williams, Larry Callais, Brennan Daniels and Reina Fernandez.