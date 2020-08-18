Projects for Atchafalaya Basin are now sought

BATON ROUGE — The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is soliciting proposals for specific projects in the Atchafalaya River Basin in anticipation of its Atchafalaya Basin Program Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2022.

To help with the process, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority will hold two Facebook Live public meetings on the project solicitation process on Wednesday. One will be held at 2 p.m. and a second at 6 p.m.

Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority will accept proposals from various sources, including academia, parish governments, elected officials, agencies non-governmental organizations, landowners, businesses, industry and the public. Project nominations should include an explanation of the project need, how it addresses that need, the project location and the project’s specific features.

Proposed projects must be submitted to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority by Oct. 15. Submissions will be accepted in PDF format emailed to coastal@la.gov or mailed to: Baton Rouge, LA 70804; P.O. Box 44027; Atchafalaya Basin Program Annual Plan.

Project guidelines and formatting criteria may be found at http://coastal.la.gov/atchafalaya-basin-program/.

Questions on the submission process and requirements can be emailed to Alexis.Rixner@la.gov.

Projects will be screened on the basis of consistency with Coastal Master Plan objectives and principles; geographic areas with issues of water quality, sedimentation and public access; non-duplication of submissions previously denied, unless justifiable in light of changing conditions; and adequate information with sufficient detail for thorough evaluation.

Detailed cost and land area estimates are not required for each project type.