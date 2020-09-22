Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 18-21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 18
7:03 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
7:50 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Alarm.
8:11 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal.
8:28 a.m. Roderick Street near Wytchwood Drive; Accident.
10:25 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
10:30 a.m. Sixth and South Everett streets; Mentally unstable person.
11:23 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:30 a.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.
12:55 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Fight.
1 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Animal.
1:04 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Assistance.
2:28 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
2:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:42 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Harassment.
2:53 p.m. Chester Bowles and General Patton streets; Unregistered vehicle.
2:53 p.m. Youngswood Road; Animal.
3:13 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Suspicious person.
3:38 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Harassment.
3:46 p.m. Ochsner; St. Mary Assistance.
3:52 p.m. Fifth Street near Duke Street; Intoxicated person.
3:53 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
4:37 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
4:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite; Street Alarm.
6:09 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problem.
6:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.
6:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:06 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
7:12 p.m. 500 block of General McArthur; Loud music.
7:48 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Reckless operation.
7:48 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.
8:06 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
8:11 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Front Street; Complaint.
8:58 p.m. 800 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.
8:59 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.
9:23 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:34 p.m. Belanger Street; Reckless operation.
10:53 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.
11:45 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
Saturday, Sept. 19
12:06 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
12:15 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Welfare concern.
2:08 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.
7:52 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
8:57 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:20 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
12:01 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Harassment.
1:44 p.m. Leona Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.
1:55 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.
2:30 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Medical.
3:40 p.m. Roderick Street; Juvenile problem.
4:14 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Loud music.
5:43 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problem.
6:08 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:14 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
6:22 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.
6:40 p.m. Roderick Street; Disturbance.
7:36 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Juvenile problem.
7:54 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
8:08 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Complaint.
8:09 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
9:35 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
9:40 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal complaint.
10:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Warrant.
10:19 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.
10:30 p.m. 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Disturbance.
10:32 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.
10:37 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
10:39 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.
10:41 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.
10:45 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
11:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Sunday, Sept. 20
1:08 a.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
4:08 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Burglary.
7:13 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Medical.
9:27 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
9:46 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Lost/found property.
10 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Unauthorized use of property.
11:25 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
12:52 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
12:53 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Mentally ill person.
1:45 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Animal.
1:51 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:57 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Welfare check.
2:27 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Standby.
2:45 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:36 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
4:43 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.
4:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Standby.
7:14 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.
9:05 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Lost and found.
9:18 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Telephone harassment.
10:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
Monday, Sept. 21
1:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
3:07 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
3:15 a.m. La 70; Utility