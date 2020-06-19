Early voting begins Saturday for presidential primary

Early voting for the July 11 presidential primary begins on Saturday.

Voting has been extended to 13 days beginning on June 20 and extending through July 4, excluding Sundays June 21 and June 28. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Both offices of the Registrar of Voters will be open for the declared Fourth of July Holiday on July 3 and also on Saturday, July 4 for early voting.

This is part of the Emergency Election Plan passed by the Louisiana Legislature as proposed by the Secretary of State.

Voters are encouraged to wear face masks when coming to vote and will be asked to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines while waiting in line and also during the voting process. Hand sanitizer will be provided and must be used before entering the office and voting space. Please be patient as waiting times may be increased because of these protocols.