Linsey Cox and Bubba Colwart, second place.

Sabrina and Butch Bourque, third place.

Karan Delaune and Chandler Delaune, fourth place.

Tamara Aucoin and Patrick Thibodeaux, fifth place.

Mac Russo mixed doubles bowling winners

Fri, 10/23/2020 - 12:35pm

Staff Report
Liberty Falgout and Anthony Falgout Jr. won the 37th annual Mac Russo Mixed Doubles Memorial Tournament Oct. 18 at Steelwood Lanes in Morgan City.
The Falgouts defeated Bubba Colwart and Linsey Cox 479 to 437 to win the event. In the finals, Liberty Falgout bowled a 231, her highest game ever.
The tournament featured one of its largest fields ever with 46 teams. The top five teams bowled in a step-ladder finals format to determine the champion.
The tournament’s final two matches will be aired on KWBJ-TV 22 Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at noon. They also can be watched on Youtube.
After qualifications, the top five teams were as follows: Linsey Cox and Bubba Colwart (1,482), Liberty Falgout and Anthony Falgout Jr. (1,476), Karan Delaune and Chandler Delaune (1,457), Tamara Aucoin and Patrick Thibodeaux (1,456) and Sabrina Bourque and Butch Bourque (1,441).
In the first match, the Bourques defeated Aucoin and Thibodeaux 477 to 385. The Bourques then defeated the Delaunes 476-403.
The Bourques then fell to the Falgouts 498-460.
In the finals, the Falgouts topped Cox/Colwart.
Other notable tournament scores were as follows: Butch Cormier, 735; Kenny Keton, 733; Rick Sartwell, 718; Jacob Dupre, 714; Colwart, 702; Dianne Griffin, 678; Kelsi Stegall, 633; Angela Fields, 631; and Rhonda Bulliard, 631.

