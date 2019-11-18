Youth arrested in BHS threat probe

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a threat on the campus of Berwick High School, Berwick police chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

On Wednesday at 8:47 a.m. the Berwick Police Department responded to Berwick High School in reference to a complaint about a verbal threat that was made on campus.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified the juvenile involved and transported the juvenile to Berwick Police Department for questioning.

The juvenile admitted making the statement and was placed under arrest on a charge of terrorizing at 12:19 p.m., police said.

The juvenile was jailed and later released to the custody of his parent. Juvenile court proceedings are pending. At no time were any students in danger, police said.