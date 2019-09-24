Woman arrested on counterfeit money charge

Deputies received a complaint from a man who said he was given a counterfeit $100 from a woman he didn’t know St. ,Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Lydia Jane Cruz, 34, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday on charges of theft, monetary instrument abuse and driving under suspension, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy was dispatched to an address on Lake Palourde Road in reference to a theft complaint. The deputy made contact with the complainant, who said he received a counterfeit $100 bill from an unknown female. Through the investigation, Cruz was developed as the female subject and a Berwick Police Department officer assisted in making contact with Cruz at a residence in Berwick. She was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 119 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Alexis Picou, 20, of Karen Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 eastbound when he observed a vehicle traveling slower than traffic in the left lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Picou. Drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Picou was found, Smith said. Picou was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

—Germond Joseph Carter, 37, of First Avenue in Lake Charles, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Friday on an active warrant through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on the charges of domestic abuse and aggravated assault. A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 eastbound when he observed a vehicle with a license plate cover that was obstructing the plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Carter. Dispatch advised the deputy of the active warrant for Carter’s arrest. Carter was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Heidi Franco, 31, of Cleveland Street in Patter-son, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and turning movements and required signals. A deputy was patrolling the area of La.182 near Morgan City when he observed a vehicle fail to use a turning signal when switching lanes. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Franco. With the assistance of a Morgan City Police Department officer, drugs were located on Franco’s person, Smith said. Franco was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

—Travis Truehill, 40, of La. 308 in Thibodaux, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Sunday for charges of proper equipment required on vehicles and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 eastbound in Berwick when he observed a vehicle with a license plate cover that was obstructing the license plate.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Truehill. Dispatch advised the deputy that Truehill was operating with a suspended license. Truehill was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

—Stacey Lynn Grubb, 38, of Iberia Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Sunday on an active warrant for theft. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft complaint. The deputy made contact with Grubb, who held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Michael Ray Ceaser, 40, of Martin Luther King Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was stationary on U.S. 90 westbound in the Berwick area working a traffic enforcement detail when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Ceaser, who held an active warrant for his arrest. Caesar was issued a citation for speeding and was jailed with no bail set.

—Michael Marlon Alpha, 41, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Sunday on charges of brake lights required and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with an inoperable driver’s side brake light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Alpha. Dispatch advised the deputy that Otis was operating with a suspended license. Alpha was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 101 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Cassie Rankin, 30, of Faith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Friday on warrants for five counts of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Rankin on Chester Bowles Street. A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Glenn Gregory Johnson, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Friday on warrants for charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

The warrants stem from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Sept. 16. The complainant advised they observed a person trespassing on their property.

Upon reviewing the homeowner’s surveillance video, officers observed the person was attempting to enter the homeowner’s vehicle, Blair said. Detectives were able to identify the person as John-son and obtain a warrant for his arrest. Detectives located Johnson on Laurel Street in Morgan City on Friday and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Debra Budd, 56, of Mal-lard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Friday on a warrant for a charge of disturbing the peace. Officers came into contact with Budd on Mallard Street. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Charlotte Celestine, 34, of U.S. 90 West in Patterson, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse and aggravated assault.

—Bobbie Jo Fitch, 37, of U.S. 90 West in Patterson, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were called to a local motel on U.S. 90 about a domestic disturbance. Officers identified Celestine and Fitch as the persons involved in the disturbance. They learned from a witness Celestin attempted to assault Fitch with a weapon and that Fitch had committed a battery on Celestine during the disturbance, Blair said. Officers learned Fitch and Celestine were in a dating relationship. Both Fitch and Celestine were jailed.

—Sabrina Marie Scully, 24, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on warrants for four counts of failure to appear. Scully was located and placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Alexis Payton Champagne, 21, of Golden Grain Road in Duson, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. on charges of view outward or inward through windshield, posses-sion of marijuana, and pos-session of drug paraphernalia.

—Marissa Elizabeth Arnold, 19, of Yoder Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (THC oil).

An officer on patrol ob-served a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 90 and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Champagne along with her passenger, Arnold. During the traffic stop, Champagne was located in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Arnold was located in possession of suspected THC oil. Both were jailed.

—Gregory Williams, 60, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. on a charge of simple criminal damage to property under $1,000. An officer was dispatched to Myrtle Street about a person damaging property. Williams was identified as the person causing damage. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Jordan L. Hennigan, 18, of Swan Lake Drive in Frisco, Texas., was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Friday for charges of speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. She was jailed with a $393 bond.

—Jerry L. Favors, 54, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Saturday for charges of theft and remaining where forbid-den. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Neal P. Goulas, 58, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Sunday for charges of expired driver’s license, no insurance, no license plate, and resisting an officer by giving false information. He was jailed with bond set at $916.

—Courtland K. Watts, 28, of Gabriel Street in Patter-son, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Sunday on warrants for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Shawn D. Gant, 47, of L Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. He was jailed with bond set at $317.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.