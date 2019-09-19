Woman accused of violations with kids in vehicle

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Morgan City woman who was speeding with two small children in the car unrestrained, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Reandra Wenndresse Taylor, 31, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turn signal violation, general speed law (55 in 35 mph zone), no motor vehicle insurance, no proof of vehicle registration, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and two counts of no child restraint, and warrants for three counts of failure to appear.

An officer observed a vehicle that committed several traffic violations in the area of Justa Street and La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Taylor.

The officer observed two small children in the vehicle without child restraints. The officer also observed the motor vehicle inspection sticker was expired. Taylor could not provide proof of insurance or vehicle registration. A computer check revealed the vehicle was uninsured. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 46 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Danny Paul Dupuy, 40, of Julia Street in Amelia, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less) and for charges of obstruction to driver’s view, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Old Spanish Trail in Berwick when he observed a vehicle with a large crack down the driver side front windshield. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Dupuy. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Dupuy held an active warrant for his arrest. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Calvin Smith Singleton, 37, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone, possession of tramadol, possession of clonazepam, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, two counts of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting an officer with force or violence, misrepresentation during booking, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, and battery of a police officer.

Singleton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from the Assumption Parish Jail on the active warrants for his arrest. No bail has been set.

—Brandon Carnes, 25, of Walker Drive in Houma, was arrested at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday on charges of no headlights and possession of marijuana. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with an inoperable headlight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Carnes. Drugs were found. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 2.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Roger Velma, 37, of Lacy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday on charges of expired motor vehicle inspection and no driver’s license. He was jailed and released on a $481 bond.

—Brian Klein, 38, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding (43 in 35 mph zone) and no driver’s license. He was jailed with bond set at $550.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.