Warrants discovered in Wednesday arrest at Amelia business

Sheriff’s deputies making an arrest on drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer charges discovered that the suspect was wanted on warrants, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Jonathan Humphrey, 38, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday on warrants alleging disturbing the peace by fighting and failure to appear on a criminal neglect of family charge, plus charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by giving false information and obstruction of justice.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Amelia in reference to a disturbance.

The deputies made contact with the complainant and Humphrey. The deputies were advised through dispatch about the active warrants for Humphrey’s arrest. During the arrest, drug paraphernalia was located on his person, Smith said. Humphrey was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $19,409.77.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Richard Lee Willoughby, 32, of Beham Court in Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday on charges of expired license plate, expired or no inspection sticker, and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Roderick Street in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle with an expired license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Willoughby. The deputy learned that Willoughby was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Willoughby was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.—Myles Anthony Morgan, 31, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Morgan was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency on an active warrant for his arrest. Bail has been set at $60,090.59.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 50 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Melanie A. Francis, 34, of Michigan Street in Baytown, Texas, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Francis was transported from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and jailed.

—Bettina Lynn Duval, 45, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of direct contempt of court. Duval was arrested in the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—John Wayne Ross, 50, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. on a charge of direct contempt of court. Ross was arrested in the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Dearius Devonte Young, 20, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear. An officer investigating a suspicious person complaint in the area of Orange Street and Federal Avenue came into contact with Young. A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Anthony Beard, 43, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Monday on charges of criminal damage to property. He was jailed.

—A male juvenile, 17, of Patterson, was arrested at 3 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and theft. He was released to his parents.

—A male juvenile, 17, of Patterson, was arrested at 3 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was released to his parents.

—A female juvenile, 15, of Berwick, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. She was released to her parents.

—A female juvenile, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. She was released to her parents.