Two parishes work together on fugitive warrant arrest

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Pierre Part man after deputies were informed by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office of an active warrant for criminal neglect of family, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith and Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in separate news releases.

—Guy Matthew Mabile, 43, of Verret Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

corrections deputy made contact with Mabile when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from Assumption Parish Detention Center on the active warrant.

Assumption Parish deputies were informed Sunday evening by St. Mary Parish authorities that a fugitive warrant was active for Mabile and deputies arrested him. He was jailed in Assumption Parish Detention Center until released to the custody of St. Mary Parish.

He was jailed in St. Mary Parish Detention Center with bail set at $62,935.32.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Steven James Morris, 33, of Percy Street in Amelia, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Monday on a charge of violation of a protective order. Deputies looking to locate Morris observed his vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 near the Garden City exit and conducted a traffic stop. Morris was advised of the active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 36 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—John Michael Strausbaugh, 35, of La. 69 in White Castle, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving on divided highway (illegal U-turn) and first offense driving while intoxicated.

The Morgan City Police Department responded to a call of a reckless driver on La. 70 near Fig Street.

An officer located the vehicle and observed the vehicle make an illegal U-turn on La. 70. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Strausbaugh. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected driver impairment. Strausbaugh refused all tests and was placed under arrest.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. Strausbaugh was transported to a local medical facility where a blood sample was obtained. The result of the test is pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Strausbaugh was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Alaina Marks, 29, of Shannon Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, child endangerment, license plate light required, driving under suspension, and open container. Marks was jailed with bond set at $30,000.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.