Tribal police make arrest on heroin, fentanyl charge

An ongoing investigation by the Chitimacha Tribal Police led to the arrest of a man for distributing heroin and fentanyl to a juvenile, Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson said in a news release.

Tony Caro, 22, was arrested Monday on two warrants for the charges of distribution of heroin to a juvenile and distribution of fentanyl to a juvenile.

Caro is currently incarcerated at the Iberia Parish Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. This arrest was the result of an ongoing distribution of heroin and fentanyl investigation by the Chitimacha Tribal Police. This on-going investigation will have additional arrests in the near future.