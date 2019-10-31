Theft report leads to 3 arrests

A local business reported a theft in which the suspects fled in a vehicle causing damage to property, and when stopped by officers, two were found to have active warrants, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Natasha D. Bergeron, 33, of Francis Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft under $1,000, a warrant for six counts of failure to pay fines and a warrant for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

—Kayla M. Francise, 21, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

—Trinity Harris, 20, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to pay probation fee.

Officers responded to a local business on La. 182 in regard to a theft. Employees stated that an individual left the store without paying for items and was a passenger in a vehicle that had left the area.

Prior to leaving the area, the vehicle had caused damage to a curb and bushes while fleeing. A description of the individual and vehicle were given to officers. The vehicle was located and stopped on Federal Avenue.

The driver was identified as Francis; the passengers were Bergeron and Harris. Bergeron fit the description of the individual that had taken the items. Officers also located the items taken from the business inside the vehicle.

A warrant check was done on the subjects and it was determined that Bergeron and Harris held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City Bergeron also held an active warrant for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. All subjects were jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls for service and the following arrest was made:

—Ryan J. Delahoussaye, 26, of Legnon Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for two counts domestic abuse battery and a warrant for criminal damage to property. Delahoussaye was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants he held for the Morgan City Police Department.

The warrants stem from incidents in September and October that allege Delahoussaye’s involvement in domestic altercations and damaging an individual’s property. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—David Wayne Stives Jr., 31, of Patureau Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple obstruction of highway and resisting an officer. A transportation deputy made contact with Stives when she transported him from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Phi Kim Nguyen, 44, of East 37th Place in Cut Off, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. A transportation deputy made contact with Nguyen when he transported him from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Ralph Patterson Jr., 63, of Olive Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and two headlights required. Officers were patrolling the area of La. 182 when they observed a vehicle traveling with only one operating headlight. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Patterson. Officers learned that Patterson was operating his vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He was jailed with a bond set at $252.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.