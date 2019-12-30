Suspicious activity complaint leads to seven arrests

Officers responding to a suspicious activity complaint resulted in the arrest of seven on drug charges, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

— A juvenile male,16, from Patterson, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Friday on charges of violation of controlled dangerous substance drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of Ecstasy (MDMA). He was jailed and then released to guardians.

—Gerald Ruffin, 37, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Ecstacy (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance drug free zone. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Jordon Watson, 30, of Lucy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Ecstacy (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance drug free zone. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Jonathan Charles, 39, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday on charges of resisting an officer by providing false information, possession of marijuana, possession of Ecstacy (MDMA) and violation of controlled dangerous substance drug free zone. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Allan Granger, 29, of Lee Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of ecstacy (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance drug free zone and three warrants for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office for failure to appear. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Dedrick Gant, 34, of Live Oak Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance drug free zone. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Eric Watson, 35, of Clothilde Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:35 Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Ecstasy (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of controlled dangerous substance drug free zone. He was jailed with no bail set.

Officers received a complaint about possible drug activity at a Berwick residence. Officers responded and could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the home. They made contact with the homeowner and gained consent to search the residence. Marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia and Ecstasy (MDMA) pills were located inside the home and the residence was located in a drug-free zone. All were arrested.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Mary Ann Griffin, 51, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Joseph Street in reference to a disturbance in progress. The deputies made contact with neighbors who described a female subject who had been in a disturbance next door. Deputies located the female subject, identified as Griffin, and brought her back to the scene where she began to yell and scream profanities. She was jailed with a $500 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 28 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—James T. Vincent, 38, of South Avenue in Crowley, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for telephone harassment. Vincent was transported from the Acadia Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the department. The warrant stems from an incident in December in which Vincent allegedly made several harassing calls to an individual. He was jailed.

—Harry Irvin Jr., 53, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for distribution of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and a warrant for violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone. Irvin was located on Justa Street and placed under arrest for active warrants he held for the Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

—Jordan J. Watson, 30, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Watson was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Gerald A. Ruffin, 37, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. on a warrant for five counts failure to appear for trial. Ruffin was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants he held for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Garland J. Romero II, 32, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Thursday on charges of seat belt violation, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, no insurance, switched license plate and driving under suspension. He was jailed with a $1044 bond.

—Shaquita P. Clark, 35, of Railroad Avenue Lot 5 in Franklin, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Thursday on a charge of felony theft. She was jailed with no bond set.