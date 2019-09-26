Stop for license plate light leads to drug arrest

A Berwick man was stopped for not having license plate light and found to be in possession of crack cocaine, Xanax and marijuana, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said in a news release.

—Salvadore Francois, 22, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of license plate light required, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax), possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia; a warrant for the Berwick Police Department for charges of simple battery and two warrants for failure to appear for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an inoperable light. Contact was made with Francois and it was learned that he had active warrants for his arrest. Francois was found to be in possession of Xanax. A search of the vehicle was conducted and crack cocaine, marijuana, and items of drug paraphernalia were located inside, Leonard said. It was later learned that the Xanax was destined to be distributed by Francois. He was jailed.

Leonard also reported the following arrest:

—Jalissa Fine, 30, of Westside Boulevard in Houma, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone, and driving under suspension. An officer conducting radar enforcement in the area of U.S. 90 observed a vehicle traveling at a speed higher than the posted speed limit of 55 mph. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Fine. The officer learned that Fine had a suspended license. She was jailed and released on a $327 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 32 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Stafford Robertson, 37, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of direct contempt of court. Robertson was located and placed under arrest in City Court of Morgan City on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Kayln Renee Gros, 30, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of contempt of court. While incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department, Gros was booked on a warrant issued by City Court of Morgan City. She remains jailed.

—Charles Ganaway, 31, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for two charges of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Ganaway at a local motel on La. 182.

A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City and 16th District Court held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Joshua Michael Broussard, 31, of Heritage Road in Ville Platte, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday for switched license plate/stolen license plate, no insurance and possession of methamphetamines.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Mars Road and Saturn Road in Bayou Vista in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The deputies made contact with Broussard, who had no insurance on the vehicle and the license plate was from a different vehicle. During the investigation, drugs were found on Broussard’s person. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Devan Nichole Serpa, 34, of Lambert Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession/distribution/sale of legend drug without prescription, introducing or possessing contraband in any municipal or parish prison or jail, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy traveled to a residence on Lambert Lane in reference to a disturbance complaint. The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that there was a verbal altercation between people at a nearby residence. The deputy then made contact with Serpa and a male who were the subjects involved in the verbal altercation. During the investigation, dispatch advised the deputy that Serpa held two active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Michele Cherie Jackson, 49, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant through the Morgan City Police Department for driving under suspension.

A deputy conducting a traffic stop made contact with Jackson and was advised by dispatch that she held an active warrant through the Morgan City Police Department. She was jailed and subsequently transferred to another agency.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Shannon Nash, 35, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband in a penal institute, and illegal carrying of a weapon. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Timothy Jones, 31, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm. He was jailed with no bond set.