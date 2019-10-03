Short chase leads to charge for shoplifting

A Morgan City woman stole $12.51 worth of goods and ran from a local store, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Nikke Rene Mayon, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft under $1,000. Officers were called to a local business on Seventh Street in reference to a person shoplifting. Officers observed a female matching the description running from the business.

Officers were able to detain and identify her as Mayon. Mayon was found to have several items that were stolen from the business concealed on her person valued at $12.51, Blair said. She was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 46 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Scott A. Barbier, 49, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Officers were called to a Florence Street residence for a disturbance. They learned from several witnesses that Barbier was causing a disturbance. He was jailed.

—Atlas White, 27, of Oil Tank Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of simple assault. White was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on a warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Janel Fernandez, 18, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday for charges of proper equipment required on vehicle/inspection tag and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Porcha Thomas, 18, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Fernandez, and a passenger, Thomas. Through the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Both were arrested and released on a summons to appear on Jan. 10.

—Brendon Bryan, 20, of Henry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of leash law. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Henry Street in reference to an animal complaint. The deputy made contact with the complainant who said one of the neighbors had a dog that was running loose. The dog was captured by animal control due to the complaints. Later, the deputy made contact with Bryan concerning the dog. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Jan. 10.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.