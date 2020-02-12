Sheriff: Theft suspects found with drugs

Officers investigating a theft complaint from a Bayou Vista business found the suspects in a parking lot with drugs and paraphernalia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Quincy Derell Jones, 37, of Ninth Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law, theft and obstruction of justice-tampering. Jones was jailed with no bail set.

—Aaron Scott Bourque Sr., 32, of Winfred Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law and theft. Bourque was jailed with no bail set.

Deputies received a complaint from a Bayou Vista business alleging a product had been stolen. The subjects were identified as Jones and -1Bourque and they were located in the parking lot of another business in Bayou Vista. During the stop, officers found drug paraphernalia and a Schedule II drug.

Smith also reported that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 22 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Kingsley Ramon Shearron, 34, of North Branch Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Monday on three warrants for two counts of failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family and resisting an officer. He was jailed with bail set at $8,237.44.

—Courtney Joel Yarber, 34, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with bail set at $4,818.86.

—Preston Scott Cuvillier, 50, of Sydney Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Monday on a charge for simple assault. He was jailed and later released on a $1,000 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reports that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 56 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Robert Lacke Bienvenu, 43, of Margaret Drive in St. Martinville, was arrested at 8:44 a.m. Monday on charges of expired motor vehicle inspection, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Roderick Street and La. 182 and identified the driver as Bienvenu. Bienvenu was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Shabbaniekia Myles, 27, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Monday on warrants for the charges of home invasion and criminal damage to property $1,000 to $5,000. Myles was located at the Berwick Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Feb. 21. She was jailed.

—Derick Domingue, 33, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2 p.m. on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. Domingue turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Lacey L. Scully, 26, of Catherine Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of child restraint, no driver’s license and no insurance. She was jailed with bond set at $919.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that the Franklin Police Department responded to 11 complaints and made the following arrest:

—Julia Bailey, 69, of Two Brothers Street in Amelia, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Monday on two warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.