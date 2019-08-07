Sheriff: Patterson man arrested for possession of drugs, aggravated flight, and resisting arrest.

Staff Report

A Patterson man tried to evade arrest, first by vehicle and then by foot, but was apprehended by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office with the help from Patterson officers, Sheriff Blaise Smith reported in a news release.

—Herman Jamauud But-ler, 31, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to pay probation fee and resisting by flight. Butler was also charged with driving on a roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, aggravated flight from officer, resisting arrest or officer, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

Deputies patrolling La. 182 near Sun Road observed a vehicle swerve from one lane to another. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued and increased its speed. The vehicle stopped a short time later and the driver began to flee on foot.

He was apprehended with the help of officers with the Patterson Police Department. The driver, identified as Butler, held an active warrant for his arrest and was found in possession of drugs on his person, Smith said. Butler was jailed. No bail has been set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Wallace Joseph Williams, 49, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of hydrocodone, driving while intoxicated, contempt of court, and for charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, driving under suspension, and license plate lights required.

A deputy patrolling the area of La. 70 near Morgan City observed a vehicle with no operable license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver identified as Williams. The deputy learned that Williams’ license was suspended and he held two active warrants for his arrest. During the stop, drugs were found on Williams. He was jailed with bail set at $5,855.

—Christopher Falcon, 40, of Souvenir Street in Lafa-yette, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of Schedule II drugs.

A deputy patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal while making a right turn on U.S. 90. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and several occupants, one identified as Falcon. During the stop, drugs belonging to Falcon were found. Falcon was transported to a local medical facility due to minor medical issues.

—Daren Quinn Kitchen, 26, of Morrison Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, and improper lane usage. A deputy transported Kitchen to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center from another jurisdiction on an active warrant. He was released on a $3,300 bond.

—Casey Nicole Francois, 33, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Monday for driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of mariju-ana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 near Morgan City observed a vehicle cross the center line into the opposite turning lane when making a turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver identified as Francois. During the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located, Smith said. Francois was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 40 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Candice Lee Ross, 33, of East Garner Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

—Heidi Renee Sams, 40, of Fourth Street in Morgan City was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

Ross and Sams were in-volved in a fistic encounter with each other in the Mor-gan City Jail. Both were booked with one count of simple battery.

—Casey Nicole Francois, 33, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Monday on a warrant for a charge of contempt of court. An officer came into contact with Francois on Railroad Avenue. A warrants check revealed an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Kane Smith, 20, of Maple Street in Morgan City was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday on charges of license plate light required, possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, posses-sion of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. He was jailed with no bond set.

Patterson Police Chief Garett Grogan reported that there were no arrests.