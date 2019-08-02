Sheriff: An investigation by narcotics detectives of drugs being sold from a Patterson residence leads to arrest of Patterson man.

Staff Report

Narcotics detectives investigated the sale of methamphetamine at a Patterson residence, leading to the arrest of a Patterson man, Sheriff Blaise Smith reported in a news release.

—Louis Concienne Jr., 48, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I THC oil, transactions involving drug proceeds, posses-sion of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone church, and possession of a con-trolled dangerous sub-stance in the presence of a minor.

Narcotics detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the sales of methamphetamine at a home on Natalie Lane. During the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and upon executing the search warrant they made contact with Concienne. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the residence and Concienne admitted to selling the drugs for some time. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 com-plaints and the following arrests were made.

—Joseph Louis Estay, 49, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and driving under sus-pension. A deputy re-sponding to a complaint learned that a male subject had left the scene in a vehicle heading towards U.S. 90. Moments later the deputy conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Estay. Through the investiga-tion, the deputy learned that Estay had commit-ted a battery on a victim and was driving with a suspended license.

Estay was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the follow-ing arrest:

—Toby McCoy, 43, of Ledet Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for Thibodaux Police Department on charges of felony dis-tribution of methamphetamine. McCoy was located at a local construction site where deputies made the arrest. McCoy was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported that the Patterson Police Department had no arrests.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department had no arrests.