Sheriff: Illegal U-turns in Bayou Vista lead to three separate arrests.

Staff Report

A traffic stops made by deputies posted on the corner of U.S. 90 and Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista led to three arrests, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported in a news release.

—Brent Edward Charles, 38, of Headland Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on three warrants for failure to appear for distribution of cocaine, resisting an officer by flight and simple battery. Charles was also arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies were stationary at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles. Deputies learned that Charles held active warrants for his arrest. During the investigation, drugs and a firearm were located. Charles jailed. No bail has been set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 32 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Anthony Lee Brooks, 39, of Catherine Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday on charges of failure to obey traffic controls and driving under suspension. A deputy was stationary on the corner of U.S. 90 and Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn from a J-turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Brooks. The deputy learned that Brooks was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Brooks was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Renitta Williams Brown, 36, of Red Street in Gray, La., was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on charges for failure to obey traffic controls and driving under suspension. A deputy was stationary on the corner of U.S. 90 and Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Brown. The deputy learned that Brown was driving under suspension. Brown was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 49 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Charon Bougere, 34, of West Second Street in Donaldsonville, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Bougere was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant. She was jailed.

—Blake J. McNemar, 30, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Thursday on charges of first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of La.182 and U.S. 90 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, McNemar was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Angie B. LaFleur, 39, of LaJuanie Court in Bayou L’Ourse, La., was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Thursday on warrants for charges of four counts failure to appear. An officer on patrol came into contact with LaFleur during a traffic stop on La. 182. A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Jonathon Paul Conner, 38, of Apple Street in Morgan City, La., was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Thursday on four counts failure to appear. An officer on patrol came into contact with Conner on Victor II Boulevard. A warrants check revealed City Court held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Jeremy Hamilton, 23, of Richland Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Thursday on charges of suspended driver’s license, expired license plate, and speeding 69 in a 55. He was jailed and released on a $783 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported that there were no arrests.