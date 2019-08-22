Sheriff: Drug charge after traffic stop in Bayou Vista

A Bayou Vista woman was arrested for Schedule II drugs, marijuana, and paraphernalia when she was stopped for not using a turn signal, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Connie Ranea Nolan, 49, of Vista Village Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, and obstruction of justice.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Nolan. During the investigation, drugs were found. She was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Joseph Alcina II, 29, of Clausen Road South in Franklin, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday for charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic and no insurance. A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle driving in the middle of the road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Alcina. During the stop, the deputy learned Alcina had no insurance on the vehicle. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

—Greg Fonseca, 35, of Cumberland Drive in Gray, was arrested at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and obstruction to drivers view. A deputy was dispatched to the area of Joel Boulevard and Lake Palourde Road in Amelia in reference to a suspicious person. The deputy made contact with Fonseca and learned that he was driving under suspension. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

—Debra B. Mills, 49, of Hebert Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics detectives made contact with Mills at her residence and through the investigation, drug paraphernalia was located. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Mario Williams Jr., 19, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for three counts failure to appear. Williams was located at the Franklin Police Department. He was placed under arrest on warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Elton Jerome Pinn, 35, of St. Claire Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for eight counts failure to appear. Pinn was located at the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He was placed under arrest on warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Theodore Francis, 35, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting. Officers were called to a local motel in reference to a fight. Officers identified two of the persons involved in the fight.

During the officer’s investigation, they learned Francis and another subject were involved in a fistic encounter at the motel. Officers located and arrested Francis on scene. The second person was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Francis was jailed.

—Caleb Jamal August, 18, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft under $1,000 and criminal trespassing. Officers were dispatched to Bowman Street in reference to a theft of a bicycle.

Upon officers speaking to the victim, a description and name of the suspect was obtained. The victim identified August as the person who had entered their property stealing a bicycle from them. While the officer was investigating the complaint, they observed August exit from the rear of a nearby residence. The officer was able to detain August and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Jose Alfredo Ramos-Bonilla, 48, of West Side Street in Amelia, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage and no driver’s license. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 90 and La. 70. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Ramos-Bonilla. A computer check revealed he did not possess a valid driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Sana Khan, 30, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Aycock Street and Railroad Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers identified the passenger as Khan. A warrant check revealed 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Judy Ann Williams, 33, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday on charges of failure to register vehicle, driving under suspension, and no insurance. She was jailed with bond set at $897.

—Rachel L. Cavalier, 34, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple criminal damage to property. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Santos Franco Vasquez, 43, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license and wrong way on a one way. He was jailed and released on a $531 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest:

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported that there were no arrests.