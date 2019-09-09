Radio Logs for September 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 6

5:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

6:52 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

6:53 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

8:39 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Medical.

9:18 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

9:31 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.

9:34 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

10:10 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Theft.

10:14 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Complaint.

10:34 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

11:52 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Officer stand by.

11:55 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

12:14 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

12:50 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

1 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:28 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:32 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

1:39 p.m. La. 182 West; Stalled vehicle.

1:43 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

1:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:07 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:11 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Civil.

2:31 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

2:35 p.m. Egle Street; Complaint.

3:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:25 p.m. La. 182 and Industrial Road; Complaint.

5:33 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.

5:37 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

6:45 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

7:10 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.

7:55 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

8:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Removal of subject.

8:36 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.

9:11 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.

9:45 p.m. Tiger Stadium; Medical.

11:23 p.m. 200 block of Short Street; Loud music.

11:48 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Narcotics activity.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:29 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

12:42 a.m. Legends; Fight.

1:34 a.m. Legends; Disturbance.

2:04 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Medical.

2:22 a.m. Sixth Street; Reckless driver.

2:50 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; 911 hang up call.

3:14 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

3:30 a.m. La. 182 and Everett Street; Arrest.

4:20 a.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Suspicious person.

5:15 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

7:41 a.m. Lake Palourde Road and Justa Street; Open door.

8:39 a.m. 200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:29 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Civil.

10:37 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Fire.

10:59 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

12:59 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

1:04 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

1:10 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.

1:22 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

1:23 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Medical.

1:32 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

2:01 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Burglary.

2:27 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

2:32 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint,

3:44 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

3:47 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Street; Animal complaint.

5:42 p.m. Lawrence Park; Drunk subject.

6:17 p.m. Justa Street; Juvenile problem.

9:55 p.m. General MacArthur Street; Loud music.

9:56 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Complaint.

10:55 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Loud music.

11:35 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

Sunday, Sept. 8

1 a.m. Amelia; Assistance.

1:39 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Missing person.

2 a.m. Sandra Street; Frequent patrols.

4:51 a.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Domestic disturbance.

6:20 a.m. Eleventh Street; Disturbance.

8:03 a.m. Pecan Street; Complaint.

8:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

8:20 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.

9:32 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

9:41 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Lost and found.

10:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

11:04 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

11:37 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Animal complaint.

12:07 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

12:31 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.

12:43 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.

2:41 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.

4:36 p.m. 1200 block of Walnut Street; Disturbance.

6:38 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

7:17 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Frequent patrols.

7:29 p.m. Teche Road; Assistance.

9:37 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:32 p.m. U.S. 90 West into Patterson; Reckless driver.

10:45 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.

11:15 p.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Accident.

Monday, Sept. 9

12:26 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

12:37 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:23 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Frequent patrols.

1:46 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Harassment.

3:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

4:42 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

4:54 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Harass-ment.