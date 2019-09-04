Radio Logs for September 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

7:14 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.

7:55 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Medical.

8 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

8:05 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.

8:23 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.

9:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

9:55 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

9:59 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.

10:55 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

11:39 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Crash.

11:45 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.

12:06 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Reckless operation.

12:10 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Complaint.

12:21 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Crash.

12:49 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.

12:57 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:03 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

1:22 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Arrest.

2:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:37 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Animal complaint.

3:09 p.m. East Gate; Arrest.

3:21 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.

4:04 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Theft.

4:13 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.

4:37 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Complaint.

5:31 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.

5:49 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

7:10 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

8:17 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.

8:49 p.m. Sixth and Leona streets; Arrests.

10:21 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.

10:36 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:58 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

11:47 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

12:59 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Narcotics search.