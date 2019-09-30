Radio Logs for September 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 27

6:04 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

7:17 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Juvenile problems.

8:03 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

8:06 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

8:24 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.

8:43 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Complaint.

8:48 a.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Fire alarm.

9:58 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

10:28 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

10:49 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

11:20 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

11:36 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

12:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

12:13 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Search warrant.

12:30 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:20 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint-dog bite.

3:31 p.m. U.S. 90 over Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

3:36 p.m. La. 70 and Marguerite Street; Stalled vehicle.

3:58 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

4:04 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

4:24 p.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Stand by.

5:03 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

5:35 p.m. 1800 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

5:51 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical.

6:15 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

6:31 p.m. Lawrence Park; Complaint.

6:33 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Frequent patrols.

6:40 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.

6:51 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Welfare check.

6:54 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:30 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:31 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

8:39 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.

9:01 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Medical.

9:16 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Medical.

10:33 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Theft.

11:11 p.m. 2200 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

11:26 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Assistance.

Saturday, Sept. 28

1:13 a.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

1:47 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Reckless driving.

3:45 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Accident.

4:01 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

5:50 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Domestic disturbance.

8:56 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Com-plaint.

9:45 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical emergency.

9:59 a.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

10:20 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Alarm.

10:42 a.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

10:49 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

12:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

12:46 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

1:39 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Roderick Street; Lost property.

3:34 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Medical emergency.

4 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Assist.

4:31 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Reckless driver.

5:12 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Disturbance.

5:20 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

8:15 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.

8:18 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Hit and run.

8:22 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Street; Disturbance.

9:53 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Disturbance.

9:53 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.

11:04 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

11:07 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Welfare check.

Sunday, Sept. 29

12:42 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

3:21 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious person.

7:10 a.m. Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.

7:19 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

9:35 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:02 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.

11:20 a.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

11:47 a.m. 1800 block of Front Street; Trespassing.

12:34 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

12:35 p.m. 800 block of General Patton Street; Disturbance.

1:04 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Reckless driver.

1:21 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.

1:37 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

1:54 p.m. 2200 block of Elm Street; Complaint.

2:42 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Found property.

3:49 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

3:57 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

4:03 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:22 p.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

5:30 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

7:19 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

8:26 p.m. 1400 block of Chestnut Drive; Reckless driving.

9:09 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.

9:41 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Disturbance.

10:12 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

10:31 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

10:33 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

11:48 p.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Medical.

Monday, Sept. 30

12:26 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

12:53 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Removal of subject.

4:01 a.m. 3000 block of Carrol Street; Alarm.

4:24 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.