Radio Logs for September 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Aug. 30
6:47 a.m. 3000 block of Vine Drive; Medical emergency.
7:12 a.m. Sixth and Sycamore streets; Reckless operation.
7:32 a.m. Maple and Hickory streets; Accident.
8 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assist.
8:09 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Speak with officer.
8:19 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.
8:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Drug investigation.
9:43 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.
9:51 a.m. U.S. 90 before Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.
10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.
10:28 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
10:31 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Animal complaint.
10:34 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:25 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assist.
11:49 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
12:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
12:20 p.m. Sixth and Greenwood streets; Accident.
1:40 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Criminal damage to property.
2:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Threats.
2:09 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Suspicious vehicle.
2:24 p.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Civil.
2:36 p.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Dog bite.
3:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.
3:04 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.
3:24 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problems.
3:39 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Accident.
3:48 p.m. Brashear Avenue seawall entrance; Suspicious subjects.
5:15 p.m. U.S. bridge; Scooter.
7:48 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
8:23 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
8:39 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Suspicious activity.
8:41 p.m. Aycock and Patton streets; Loud music.
9:04 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Animal.
10:53 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Accident.
Saturday, Aug. 31
1:47 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Disturbance.
2:36 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Frequent patrols.
7:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.
7:21 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Assist sheriff’s office.
7:44 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Open box.
8:09 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical emergency.
8:20 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.
9:09 a.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Suspicious subject.
9:22 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:59 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.
10:19 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Remove a subject.
10:40 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.
10:52 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
11:32 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
11:56 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
12:01 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
12:04 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Theft.
1:35 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Theft.
1:51 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Street; Civil.
2:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.
2:54 p.m. Brashear Avenue seawall entrance; Blocking.
2:55 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Child playing on phone.
3:41 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Medical emergency.
3:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Unlock vehicle.
3:51 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Assist.
4:19 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Phone call.
4:31 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Stalled vehicle.
4:36 p.m. Apple Street; Unlock vehicle.
5:52 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Assistance.
6:05 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Animal.
7:37 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Front Street; Accident.
8:41 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.
10:05 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Traffic incident.
10:54 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Accident.
10:59 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
11:32 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
11:37 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
11:45 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
Sunday, Sept. 1
12:14 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
12:22 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
12:53 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
1:43 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
8:44 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.
9:37 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
9:52 a.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound before Martin Luther King Boulevard; Debris.
9:56 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Accident.
11:48 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Burning trash.
12:35 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.
12:37 p.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Animal complaint.
1:17 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 Junction; Suspicious subjects.
1:53 p.m. Chestnut Street and Karen Drive; Complaint.
2:58 p.m. 600 block of Julia Street; Medical emergency.
3:48 p.m. Arts and Crafts; Welfare concern.
4:22 p.m. Mallard and Robin streets; Drug law violation.
4:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
5:39 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
5:58 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
6:30 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.
6:58 p.m. Eleventh Street; Disturbance.
8:39 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Lost item.
8:49 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious activity.
9:36 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Juvenile problem.
9:48 p.m. 400 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.
10:33 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Disturbance.
10:49 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Suspicious activity.
11:32 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Suspicious activity.
11:57 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Officer stand by.
Monday, Sept. 2
1:24 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
1:58 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Disturbance.
4:15 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious activity.
6:29 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:53 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Assistance.
8:58 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Telephone harassment.
9:29 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Arrest.
10:24 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
12:28 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:54 p.m. 800 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.
1:07 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
1:30 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
2:25 p.m. 800 block of Third Street; Crash.
2:35 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.
2:49 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
3:30 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.
3:36 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Complaint.
4:21 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
4:29 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Complaint.
4:36 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
5:02 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Medical.
5:46 p.m. 7200 block of La.182; Medical.
5:52 p.m. Garber Street; Frequent patrol.
6:16 p.m. 800 block of Seventh Street; Medical.
6:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
6:24 p.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.
6:44 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Stand by.
6:45 p.m. Lawrence Park; Medical.
7:17 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.
7:38 p.m. Front Street near Brashear Avenue; Robbery.
7:49 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
8:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:30 p.m. Front and Greenwood streets; Medical.
8:55 p.m. Florida Street; Narcotics.
9:27 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
9:50 p.m. K & C Clothing; Complaint.
10:06 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:11 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Complaint.
11:02 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical.
11:13 p.m. U.S. 90 East and Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit; Reckless driver.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
4:03 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical.
5:04 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical.