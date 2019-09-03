Radio Logs for September 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Aug. 30

6:47 a.m. 3000 block of Vine Drive; Medical emergency.

7:12 a.m. Sixth and Sycamore streets; Reckless operation.

7:32 a.m. Maple and Hickory streets; Accident.

8 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assist.

8:09 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Speak with officer.

8:19 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.

8:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Drug investigation.

9:43 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

9:51 a.m. U.S. 90 before Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

10:28 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

10:31 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Animal complaint.

10:34 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:25 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assist.

11:49 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

12:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:20 p.m. Sixth and Greenwood streets; Accident.

1:40 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Criminal damage to property.

2:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Threats.

2:09 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:24 p.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Civil.

2:36 p.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Dog bite.

3:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

3:04 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.

3:24 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problems.

3:39 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Accident.

3:48 p.m. Brashear Avenue seawall entrance; Suspicious subjects.

5:15 p.m. U.S. bridge; Scooter.

7:48 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

8:23 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

8:39 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Suspicious activity.

8:41 p.m. Aycock and Patton streets; Loud music.

9:04 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Animal.

10:53 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Accident.

Saturday, Aug. 31

1:47 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Disturbance.

2:36 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Frequent patrols.

7:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

7:21 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Assist sheriff’s office.

7:44 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Open box.

8:09 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical emergency.

8:20 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.

9:09 a.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Suspicious subject.

9:22 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:59 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.

10:19 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Remove a subject.

10:40 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

10:52 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

11:32 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

11:56 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

12:01 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

12:04 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Theft.

1:35 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Theft.

1:51 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Street; Civil.

2:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

2:54 p.m. Brashear Avenue seawall entrance; Blocking.

2:55 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Child playing on phone.

3:41 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Medical emergency.

3:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Unlock vehicle.

3:51 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Assist.

4:19 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Phone call.

4:31 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Stalled vehicle.

4:36 p.m. Apple Street; Unlock vehicle.

5:52 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Assistance.

6:05 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

7:37 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Front Street; Accident.

8:41 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.

10:05 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Traffic incident.

10:54 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Accident.

10:59 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

11:32 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

11:37 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

11:45 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:14 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

12:22 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

12:53 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

1:43 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

8:44 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

9:37 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

9:52 a.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound before Martin Luther King Boulevard; Debris.

9:56 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Accident.

11:48 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Burning trash.

12:35 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

12:37 p.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Animal complaint.

1:17 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 Junction; Suspicious subjects.

1:53 p.m. Chestnut Street and Karen Drive; Complaint.

2:58 p.m. 600 block of Julia Street; Medical emergency.

3:48 p.m. Arts and Crafts; Welfare concern.

4:22 p.m. Mallard and Robin streets; Drug law violation.

4:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

5:39 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

5:58 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

6:30 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.

6:58 p.m. Eleventh Street; Disturbance.

8:39 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Lost item.

8:49 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious activity.

9:36 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Juvenile problem.

9:48 p.m. 400 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

10:33 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Disturbance.

10:49 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Suspicious activity.

11:32 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Suspicious activity.

11:57 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Officer stand by.

Monday, Sept. 2

1:24 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

1:58 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Disturbance.

4:15 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious activity.

6:29 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:53 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Assistance.

8:58 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Telephone harassment.

9:29 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Arrest.

10:24 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

12:28 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 800 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.

1:07 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

1:30 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

2:25 p.m. 800 block of Third Street; Crash.

2:35 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.

2:49 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

3:30 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.

3:36 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Complaint.

4:21 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

4:29 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Complaint.

4:36 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

5:02 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Medical.

5:46 p.m. 7200 block of La.182; Medical.

5:52 p.m. Garber Street; Frequent patrol.

6:16 p.m. 800 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

6:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

6:24 p.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.

6:44 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Stand by.

6:45 p.m. Lawrence Park; Medical.

7:17 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.

7:38 p.m. Front Street near Brashear Avenue; Robbery.

7:49 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

8:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:30 p.m. Front and Greenwood streets; Medical.

8:55 p.m. Florida Street; Narcotics.

9:27 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:50 p.m. K & C Clothing; Complaint.

10:06 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:11 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Complaint.

11:02 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical.

11:13 p.m. U.S. 90 East and Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit; Reckless driver.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

4:03 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical.

5:04 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical.