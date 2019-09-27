Radio Logs for September 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 26

7:35 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:58 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Juvenile problem.

9:12 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

9:15 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

9:45 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Animal.

9:53 a.m. Patterson Police Department; Inmate transport.

9:55 a.m. Dixie Homes; Theft.

10:01 a.m. Lake End Park; Theft.

10:49 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.

11:49 a.m. Fifth Street; Complaint.

12:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:28 p.m. Wyandotte Elementary; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

3:09 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Theft.

3:38 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

3:40 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Narcotic activity.

4:10 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.

4:51 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

5:19 p.m. Teche Regional Medical Center; Assistance.

5:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

5:51 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

7:04 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Theft.

7:14 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

7:55 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:03 p.m. 500 block of Greenwood Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:35 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.

10:06 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Suspicious vehicle.

Friday, Sept. 27

12:50 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.