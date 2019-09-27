Radio Logs for September 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Sept. 26
7:35 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Criminal damage to property.
7:58 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Juvenile problem.
9:12 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.
9:15 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
9:45 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Animal.
9:53 a.m. Patterson Police Department; Inmate transport.
9:55 a.m. Dixie Homes; Theft.
10:01 a.m. Lake End Park; Theft.
10:49 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.
11:49 a.m. Fifth Street; Complaint.
12:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:28 p.m. Wyandotte Elementary; Complaint.
2:21 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
3:09 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Theft.
3:38 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
3:40 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Narcotic activity.
4:10 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.
4:51 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.
5:19 p.m. Teche Regional Medical Center; Assistance.
5:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
5:51 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
7:04 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Theft.
7:14 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.
7:55 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Criminal damage to property.
8:03 p.m. 500 block of Greenwood Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:35 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.
10:06 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Suspicious vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 27
12:50 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.