Radio Logs for September 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

6:54 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

8:38 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

8:39 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

9:21 a.m. Sixth Street and Sacred Heart Drive; Complaint.

10:23 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Second Street; Assistance.

11:41 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

11:47 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:19 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

12:20 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Suspicious vehicle.

12:43 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

1:09 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

1:58 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

2:06 p.m. Garber Street and Federal Avenue; Frequent patrol.

3:12 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Officer stand by.

3:32 p.m. 1500 block of Maple Street; Juvenile problems.

3:55 p.m. Glenwood Street; Fire.

3:57 p.m. Duke and Fourth streets; Disturbance.

4:49 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Theft.

6 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

6:01 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Remove a subject.

6:17 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Alarm.

7:22 p.m. Marquis Manor; Complaint.

7:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile.

7:42 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

8:09 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Disturbance.

8:27 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Frequent patrol.

8:40 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

8:44 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

9:16 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.

Thursday, Sept. 19

12:12 a.m. 1400 block of Redwood Street; Suspicious subject.

12:44 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

1:06 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.